Rajasthan School Holiday: Government Announces Closure Of Schools In THESE 11 Districts Due To...

Rajasthan Schools Remain Closed: Rajasthan has received very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, with some places even witnessing extremely heavy showers, a meteorological official said on Monday, as reported by PTI news agency.

Considering the weather conditions and in order to ensure the safety of school children, the authorities have taken the precautionary step of announcing holidays in schools across 11 districts. The holidays will be in effect for both Monday and Tuesday, i.e. 28th and 29th July, 2025 as the forecast continues to warn of more heavy showers over the next couple of days. This decission is taken for students and to prevail them from travelling in unsafe conditions caused by waterlogging and disrupted road connectivity.

Areas that have recorded significant rainfall include Kota, Bhilwara, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Tonk, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Pali, Bundi, Baran, Banswara and Ajmer. In many of these places, uninterrupted rain over long hours has led to waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruptions, and damage to normal daily life. Local administrations in these districts have been put on alert to respond quickly to any situation caused by excessive rain.

All residents are advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel in areas where water levels are rising. With the monsoon system expected to remain active for a few more days, people must follow weather updates closely and take precautions.