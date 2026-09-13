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Rajasthan SET-2026: Candidates boycott Jaipur exam centre over 30-minute paper delay

She added that after the police got involved and spoke with the candidates, the school principal eventually showed them a notice declaring the exam cancelled.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Rajasthan SET-2026: Candidates boycott Jaipur exam centre over 30-minute paper delay

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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