/Rajasthan SET-2026: Candidates boycott Jaipur exam centre over 30-minute paper delay

Chaos broke out at a Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET-2026) centre in Jaipur on Sunday after a group of candidates walked out and staged a protest, claiming question papers were delayed by nearly half an hour.
The protest took place outside Pink City Senior Secondary School on Bainar Road, one of the designated exam centres. According to the candidates, the test was due to start at 11 AM, but the papers only reached the centre 30 minutes later.
Several students said that when they raised the issue with centre officials, they were met with hostility instead of answers. According to them, staff told candidates to either go inside and stay quiet or simply leave.
Anita Lamba, one of the candidates present, raised a pointed question about the fairness of the system — asking why students are barred from entry if they arrive even a minute past the gate-closing deadline, while the exam itself could start late without consequence.
"When we questioned the institution, they threatened us and said if we wanted to sit for the exam, we should go inside and stay quiet, or leave. This isn't new — it's happened before with students, it's happening now, and it'll keep happening," she said.
She added that after the police got involved and spoke with the candidates, the school principal eventually showed them a notice declaring the exam cancelled.
"We've accepted that the exam has been cancelled," she said.
Another candidate, Sania Kaval, gave a similar account, saying they were repeatedly asked to wait in short intervals — first five minutes, then ten — while the paper still hadn't turned up. When it finally arrived, ten minutes late, they were told they'd be given extra time to make up for it. Frustrated, many students chose to boycott the exam altogether.
She was also critical of who was overseeing the room. According to her, the invigilator was an 11th-grade student whose handling of the papers looked inexperienced and careless. When students asked why the paper hadn't shown up by 11 AM, she said, they kept getting told it was "on the way" — first five more minutes, then ten more — until it eventually arrived late.
"We want the cancelled exam to be conducted again, and we also want this centre to be scrapped," she told reporters.
By the end, after further discussion with the authorities on site, the candidates said they agreed to go ahead and sit for the exam.
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