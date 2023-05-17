topStoriesenglish2609212
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in RBSE 8th Result 2023 DECLARED, Here's How To Check Rajasthan Board Result If Website Crashes

RBSE 8th Board Result 2023: Rajasthan Board has declared Class 8th result on the official website. Students can find various alternate ways below to check their scorecard if official website is not working, scroll down for more details.

RBSE 8th Board Result 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer declared the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 today on the main official website. As per the official schedule, the RBSE Board Result 2023 for class 8th released at 12 pm on May 17, 2023. Students who are awaiting the Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 can view their scorecards on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

"The result of the 8th board examination, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon," tweeted Kalla. According to his tweet, this year nearly 13 lakh students have registered for the RBSE 8th Board Examinations. 

More than often the result websites crash due to massive traffic, so here's how you can check your scores through various alternate ways:

RBSE Class 8th Result 2023: Here’s how to check via SMS

Step 1: Type RESULT <space> RAJ8<Roll number> 

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

Step 3: An SMS alert will be sent to the designated phone number as a result.

RBSE Class 8th Result 2023: Here’s how to check via digilocker

Step 1: To check the RBSE 8th Result 2023, one has to first register on Digilocker.

Step 2: For online application, first go to the official website- www.digilocker.gov.in.

Step 3: Apart from the website, go to Digilocker App.

Step 4: On the next page, go to the Board Results section.

Step 5: Students can go to RBSE Result and register with the help of their roll number.

Step 6: After the declaration of the result, you will be able to check the mark sheet directly.

RBSE Class 8th Result 2023: Alternate website to check result

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in,
  • rajresults.nic.in
  • rajshaladarpan.nic.in
  • ndiaresults.com 
  • examresults.net

Last year, approximately 15 lakh students took the RBSE 8th Board Exams, with a 95.5 percent overall pass rate. The RBSE did not release a merit list for the Rajsthan 8th Board Results 2022.

