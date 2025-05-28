rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, RBSE Class 10th Result 2025 Declared: Official Website Crashed- Check Scorecards Via SMS, Digilocker

RBSE Class 10th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 10 results 2025 today, May 28. Students can check their scores online by visiting the official websites — rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, or rajasthan.indiaresults.com. In addition to these portals, the results will also be accessible through SMS and DigiLocker for added convenience.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar officially declared the RBSE 10th Result 2025 from the Kota Collector’s office. Once the results are out, students can check and download their marksheets from the official RBSE website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. This year, nearly 11 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams. Following the declaration of results, the board will also release the merit list. A felicitation ceremony will be held to honour students who achieve top scores.

RBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to check result via SMS

If you're unable to access the internet, you can still check your result through SMS:

Type the message: RJ10 [space] Your Roll Number

Send it to: 56263

Your result details will be sent to you via SMS shortly.

RBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to check result via Digilocker

Here’s how students can check their RBSE Class 10 Result 2025 using the DigiLocker app:

Download and install the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone. Log in with your existing DigiLocker account or sign up if you're a new user. Go to the ‘Education’ section in the app. Select RBSE (Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education) from the list of education boards. Locate the option for ‘Class 10th Result 2025’ under the RBSE section. Enter your roll number and any other required details. Your result will appear on the screen. You can view, download, and save a copy of your Class 10 result directly from DigiLocker.

In the RBSE Class 10 results declared last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.03%. A total of 10,60,751 students had registered for the exams. Among them, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.46%, while boys recorded a pass rate of 92.64%.