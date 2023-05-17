rajshaladarpan.nic.in RBSE 8th Result 2023 Declared, Steps To Check Rajasthan Board Result On Shala Darpan Here
RBSE 8th Result 2023 Declared: Students can now check their Rajasthan Board Result 2023 on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and on Shala Darpan, scroll down for the direct link to check 8th board results.
RBSE 8th Result 2023 Declared: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has announced the RBSE Class 8th result 2023. Students can now check and download their Rajasthan Board Class 8th results 2023 from the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Students can also check their Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023 through Shala Darpan on the official website rajshaladarpan.nic.in, following the simple steps given below
RBSE 8th Result 2023 Declared: Here's How To Check On Shala Darpan
Step 1: Visit the official website - rajshaladarpan.nic.in
Step 2: On the home page click on the "Result" tab
Step 3: In the newly opened tab, select your class, entre your login details like roll number, district or date of birth
Step 4: Now click on the "Search" button and your Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future refrence
Students facing difficulty in downloading their RBSE 8th Board Results 2023 from the official website can also access their Rajasthan Board Class 8th results through DigiLocker or via SMS.
