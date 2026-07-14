/Rath Yatra school holiday: Will schools remain closed? State-wise update

Rath Yatra school holiday: As Rath Yatra approaches on thursday, July 16, parents and students across the country are seeking clarity on whether schools will remain closed for the festival.
While Rath Yatra is not observed as a nationwide school holiday, several states are expected to announce closures depending on the scale of local celebrations and government notifications.
Odisha, the epicentre of the Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations held annually in Puri, is likely to see government schools, colleges and several other educational institutions remain shut on July 16, as lakhs of devotees are expected to take part in the chariot procession.
Students and parents have nonetheless been advised to verify the holiday status through their respective schools or district administrations.
In Gujarat, particularly in Ahmedabad, which hosts one of the country's largest Rath Yatra processions, schools situated along or near the procession route may either remain closed for the day or function with revised timings, depending on orders issued by local authorities.
The city administration has already put in place security and traffic arrangements ahead of the festival.
Educational institutions in parts of West Bengal and Manipur, where Rath Yatra is also celebrated on a significant scale, may observe a holiday as well. However, this will depend on notifications issued by the respective state governments and district authorities.
Since Rath Yatra is a regional festival with celebrations concentrated in specific states, July 16 does not qualify as a nationwide school holiday.
In states where the festival is not widely observed, schools are expected to function as per their usual schedule, barring any separate local orders.
Parents and students have been urged to rely only on official notifications for confirmation, including those issued by:
Given that holiday declarations can vary even between districts within the same state, students have been advised to confirm the status directly with their schools before making any travel or academic plans for the day.
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