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Rath Yatra school holiday: Will schools remain closed? State-wise update

Rath Yatra school holiday: Students and parents have nonetheless been advised to verify the holiday status through their respective schools or district administrations.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 06:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 06:23 PM IST
Rath Yatra school holiday: Will schools remain closed? State-wise update

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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