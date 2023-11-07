RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 Expected To Be Released Soon At opportunities.rbi.org.in- Here’s How To Download

The RBI Assistant 2023 exam is set to take place on November 18 and 19. Prior to the exams, candidates can expect the admit cards to be made available on the official RBI website. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is anticipated to release the admit cards for the Preliminary examination of RBI Assistant 2023 in the near future. Originally, the prelims exam was slated for October 21 and 23, but it was subsequently postponed.

Furthermore, the main exam, initially scheduled for December 2, will now be held on December 31, as indicated by the revised schedule.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

The RBI Assistant Admit Card for 2023 is eagerly awaited by aspirants. To access the admit card once it's released, follow these essential steps:

1. Visit the Official RBI Website: Go to the RBI's official website at [opportunities.rbi.org.in]

2. Navigate to the Career Section: Look for the 'Career' section on the homepage and click on it.

3. Search for the RBI Assistant Admit Card Link: In the Career section, find the link for the RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023. It's typically available in the 'Notifications' or 'Latest Updates' section.

4. Provide Necessary Details: Click on the admit card link and input your registration number and date of birth to access your admit card.

5. Download and Print: Once you have successfully logged in, you can download the admit card in PDF format. Make sure to take a printout of the admit card for future reference

Document Checklist for the RBI Assistant Exam

On the day of the examination, it's essential to carry certain documents to the exam center:

-RBI Assistant Admit Card: This is your entry pass to the examination hall.

- Photo ID Proof: Carry a valid photo ID, such as Aadhar Card, Passport, or Voter ID, to prove your identity.

- Passport-size Photographs: Ensure you have a few recent passport-sized photographs with you



The admit cards will provide details such as the examination center and city name, instructions, paper details, and reporting timings.

The selection process for Assistants at RBI consists of three stages: a preliminary written examination, the main examination, and the language proficiency test (LPT).