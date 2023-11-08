trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2685615
NewsEducation
RBI ASSISTANT PRELIMS EXAM ADMIT CARD 2023

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Admit Card 2023 Released At rbi.org.in- Check Direct Link Here

RBI has released their admit card for the RBI assistant admit card 2023: candidates who have applied for the exam can check their admit card form the RBI official website at rbi.org.in

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 10:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Admit Card 2023 Released At rbi.org.in- Check Direct Link Here RBI Assistant exam

The Reserve Bank of India has released the admit card for the Assistant Recruitment Preliminary Examination 2023. Candidates who are interested and have registered for the exam can now check and download the admit card for RBI Assistant 2023 from their official website.

Candidates are also advised to visit the IBPS website at ibps.in for updates, as the institute will be examining RBI.

According to information available on the official website, the preliminary examination is scheduled to be held from November 18 to November 19, 2023, and the main exam is set for December 31, 2023.

It's worth noting that previously, the prelims exam was supposed to be held on October 21, 2023, and the main exam was scheduled for December 2, 2023.

Here are the steps to download the RBI Assistant admit card for 2023:

1. Visit the RBI careers portal at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

2. Click on the RBI Assistant admit card download link for the Prelims exam. This will direct you to the IBPS login page.

3. Provide the required information and log in.

4. Download your RBI Assistant Prelims admit card.

5. Don't forget to print a copy of the document for the day of the exam.

 RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 Direct Link

The selection process for the RBI Assistants is a Preliminary written examination and the main examination and the language proficiency test (LPT).

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
DNA Video
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
DNA Video
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Real Time 'Pollution Report' of Delhi-NCR
DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment
DNA Video
Elvish Yadav FIR News: 'Cobra incident' of famous YouTuber!
dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle