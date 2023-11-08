RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Admit Card 2023 Released At rbi.org.in- Check Direct Link Here

The Reserve Bank of India has released the admit card for the Assistant Recruitment Preliminary Examination 2023. Candidates who are interested and have registered for the exam can now check and download the admit card for RBI Assistant 2023 from their official website.

Candidates are also advised to visit the IBPS website at ibps.in for updates, as the institute will be examining RBI.

According to information available on the official website, the preliminary examination is scheduled to be held from November 18 to November 19, 2023, and the main exam is set for December 31, 2023.

It's worth noting that previously, the prelims exam was supposed to be held on October 21, 2023, and the main exam was scheduled for December 2, 2023.

Here are the steps to download the RBI Assistant admit card for 2023:

1. Visit the RBI careers portal at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

2. Click on the RBI Assistant admit card download link for the Prelims exam. This will direct you to the IBPS login page.

3. Provide the required information and log in.

4. Download your RBI Assistant Prelims admit card.

5. Don't forget to print a copy of the document for the day of the exam.

The selection process for the RBI Assistants is a Preliminary written examination and the main examination and the language proficiency test (LPT).