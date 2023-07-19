RBI Grade B 2023: Phase 1 Result Released At rbi.org.in- Direct Link To Download Here
RBI has issued the Grade B Phase 1 Result 2023 on the official website- rbi.org.in, scroll down for direct link and other details here.
RBI Grade B 2023: The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, has released the Grade B Phase 1 Result 2023 on its official website, rbi.org.in. Candidates who took the RBI Grade B for DR-General posts can view and download the PDF results online. The results will be available on July 18, and the comprehensive RBI Grade B scorecard will be available in August.
Shortlisted applicants will participate for the RBI Grade B Phase II Exam once the Phase 1 or Prelims results are released.
RBI Grade B: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase I Exam
|09th and 13th July 2023
|RBI Grade B Result 2023 (General)- Phase 1
|18th July 2023
|RBI Grade B Scorecard 2023 (General)- Phase
|Aug-23
|Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase II Exam
|30th July 2023
|Officers in Gr B (DR) - DEPR/DSIM Phase I Exam
|16th July 2023
|RBI Grade B Result 2023 (DEPR/DSIM)- Phase 1
|Aug-23
RBI Grade B Result 2023: Steps to download here
1. Visit the official website-rbi.org.in.
2. On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Result of Phase-I examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) (General) - PY 2023'
3. A new PDF file would open.
4. Check your roll number and download the PDF.
5. Take a print out, if required
RBI Grade B Result 2023; direct link here
The RBI Grade B Result for DEPR & DSIM officials is due in August 2023.
