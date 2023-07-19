RBI Grade B 2023: Phase 1 Result Released At rbi.org.in- Direct Link To Download Here

RBI Grade B 2023: The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, has released the Grade B Phase 1 Result 2023 on its official website, rbi.org.in. Candidates who took the RBI Grade B for DR-General posts can view and download the PDF results online. The results will be available on July 18, and the comprehensive RBI Grade B scorecard will be available in August.

Shortlisted applicants will participate for the RBI Grade B Phase II Exam once the Phase 1 or Prelims results are released.

RBI Grade B: Important Dates



Events Dates Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase I Exam 09th and 13th July 2023 RBI Grade B Result 2023 (General)- Phase 1 18th July 2023 RBI Grade B Scorecard 2023 (General)- Phase Aug-23 Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase II Exam 30th July 2023 Officers in Gr B (DR) - DEPR/DSIM Phase I Exam 16th July 2023 RBI Grade B Result 2023 (DEPR/DSIM)- Phase 1 Aug-23

RBI Grade B Result 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website-rbi.org.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Result of Phase-I examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) (General) - PY 2023'

3. A new PDF file would open.

4. Check your roll number and download the PDF.

5. Take a print out, if required

The RBI Grade B Result for DEPR & DSIM officials is due in August 2023.