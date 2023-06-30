RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023: Phase 1 Call Letter Released At rbi.org.in- Direct Link To Download Here

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023: The RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 is now available on the official website. The call letter for the Grade B Officer (General-DR) recruitment exam has been issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Candidates who plan to take the RBI Grade B 2023 test can acquire their admit cards from the official website-rbi.org.in. Candidates must input their registration number and date of birth to obtain the RBI Grade B Phase 1 call letter.

RBI Grade B 2023: Exam date

The RBI Grade B 2023 exam for General (DR) positions is planned for July 9. The DEPR/DSIM recruitment exam will take place on July 16. Under this RBI recruitment drive, 291 Officer positions are available.

RBI Grade B Call Letter 2023: Steps to download call letter here

1. Visit the official website-rbi.org.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the recruitment tab and the call letters.

3. Click on the RBI Grade B Phase 1 admit card link.

4. A new login page would open.

5. Enter the asked registration number and date of birth.

6. Check the admit card and download the same.

7. Take a printout for the future references

General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning are the four sections of the RBI Grade B Phase 1 test.