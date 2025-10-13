Advertisement
RBI GRADE B ADMIT CARD 2025

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 OUT At rbi.org.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially released the admit cards for the Grade B on 12th October at rbi.org.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 OUT At rbi.org.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket HereRBI Grade B Admit Card 2025

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially released the admit cards for the Grade B on 12th October, 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets through the official website, i.e. rbi.org.in. 

Candidates will have to enter their login credentials to access their admit card. The Grade B exam will take place on 18th and 19th October, 2025. Candidates must note that, admit card is a very important document for the candidates as they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without it. The hall ticket will contain all the important details like date, time, address of the exam and important instruction for the exam day. 

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025; Direct Link to Download the Hall Ticket

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- rbi.org.in.

Step 2: You will find the section of ‘Opportunities@RBI’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the link titled ‘RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025- Phase 1’.

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter all the required details like your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 6: After submission, your hall ticket will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check all the details, then download the admit card for future reference.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned on the Hall Ticket

The admit card will include all the important details like name of candidate, roll number and registration number, photograph and signature, exam date and shift time, reporting time, exam center name and address and important instructions for exam day. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

