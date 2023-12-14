RBI Grade B Final Result 2023 released at opportunities.rbi.org.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

RBI Grade B Final Result 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made available the final results of the hiring process for grade "B" officers (RBI Grade B Result 2023). The findings of this recruitment process are available to participants by going to opportunities.rbi.org.in, the bank's official website.

A total of 291 positions are up for grabs with this recruitment drive: 222 are for officers in Grade "B" (DR)-General, 38 are for officers in Grade "B" (DR)-DEPR, and 31 are for officers in Grade "B" (DR)-DSIM.

RBI Grade B Final Result: Steps to Download

Go to opportunities.rbi.org.in first.

Click the link titled "Final Result of Recruitment - Panel Year 2023" for the position of Officer in Grade "B" (Direct Recruit-DR) (On Probation-OP) (General) Stream.

Enter your roll number to confirm your result.

RBI Grade B Final Result; direct link here

In order to be considered for the position of Reserve Bank of India Services Board, candidates who have been recommended by the bank must post five original copies of the attestation form to the Reserve Bank of India Building, 3rd floor, opposite Mumbai Central Railway Station, Byculla, Mumbai-400008. After the results are published, this needs to be completed in two weeks.

Within 15 working days of the results being announced, the Mark Sheets and cut-off marks will be posted on the RBI website