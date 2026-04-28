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NewsEducationRBI Grade B notification 2026 out at rbi.org, registration starts tomorrow April 29
RBI GRADE B NOTIFICATION 2026

RBI Grade B notification 2026 out at rbi.org, registration starts tomorrow April 29

RBI Grade B Notification 2026: According to the official notification released, a total of 60 vacancies have been announced, which can be applied for online at rbi.org.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 05:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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RBI Grade B notification 2026 out at rbi.org, registration starts tomorrow April 29RBI Grade B Notification 2026 out

RBI Grade B Notification 2026: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Notification 2026 for recruitment to the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ across General, DEPR, and DSIM streams. The RBI Grade B Notification 2026 was issued on April 28, marking the beginning of one of the most sought-after government recruitment drives in the country.

According to the official notification released, a total of 60 vacancies have been announced, including posts in General, the Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR), and the Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM). The Phase I exam is scheduled to be held on June 13 and 14, 2026, while Phase II is expected on July 25 and 26, 2026.

The RBI Grade B Apply Online 2026 process will commence on April 29. Candidates must know that the RBI Grade B last date to apply in 2026 is May 20, 2026, through the official website. Aspirants are advised to complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline to avoid last-minute issues.

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RBI grade B apply link:  rbi.org

RBI Grade B key highlights

  • Conducting Body: Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
  • Post: Grade B Officer (General / DEPR / DSIM)
  • Exam Stages: Phase 1 (Prelims) – Objective, Phase 2 (Mains) – Objective + Descriptive, Interview
  • Mode of Exam: Online (Computer-Based Test)
  • Frequency: Once a year (depends on vacancies)
  • Eligibility: Graduation with a minimum 60% (General category)
  • Age: 21–30 years (relaxation for reserved categories)
  • Selection Criteria: Marks from Phase 2 + Interview considered for final merit, Phase 1 is qualifying in nature

RBI Grade B eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for RBI Grade B 2026 must be between 21 and 30 years of age and hold a graduate degree with minimum required marks. Specific qualifications are required for DEPR and DSIM posts.

Selection process

The RBI Grade B examination is conducted in three phases. In Phase I, candidates are tested on four subjects—General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, and English Language. In Phase II (General), the focus shifts to more specialised areas, including Economic & Social Issues (ESI), Finance & Management (FM), and English (Writing Skills), which assess both subject knowledge and analytical writing ability.

RBI Grade B Salary

Selected candidates will be offered an attractive salary package, with gross monthly earnings exceeding ₹1.5 lakh, along with allowances and benefits. Candidates can download the detailed notification and apply online through the official RBI website. They are advised to carefully go through the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and instructions before applying.

 

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