RBI RECRUITMENT 2023

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2023 Released At opportunities.rbi.org.in- Direct Link To Download Here

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023: Candidates who cleared Phase 1 of the exam can appear for phase 2 and download their admit card from the official website - opportunties.rbi.org.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 01:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2023 Released At opportunities.rbi.org.in- Direct Link To Download Here File Photo

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023: The Reserve Bank of India, RBI, has announced the admit card for the Phase 2 Exam, which will be held on July 24, 2023. Candidates who passed the phase 1 exam are now eligible to take the phase 2 exam. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can obtain their admission cards from the official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B Phase II Exam 2023 will be held on July 30, 2023, for candidates who have been shortlisted to appear based on the Phase 1 Results 2023. The exam will be held in two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The exams will be held in both Hindi and English. Candidates who attend for the exam will be given the choice of choosing Hindi or English, which must be selected at the start of the exam.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023: Steps to check here


1. Visit the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the current vacancies and select call letters.

3. A new website will open and then click on the link that reads "Admission Letters, other guidelines and information.

4. Enter your registration number and password.

5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen handouts for the Phase II Examination for direct recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade B (General) - Panel Year 2023'.

6. Download and take a printout

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023; direct link here

The RBI has already issued the Phase 1 Results 2023. Check the official website for the most recent information on the RBI Phase 2 Exam, Result, Cut Off, and more.

 

