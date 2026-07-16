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  • /RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card 2026 out at rbi.org.in; Check exam date and key details here

RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card 2026 out at rbi.org.in; Check exam date and key details here

RBI has released the Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2026 on its official website for candidates who qualified in Phase 1. The exam will be held on July 25 and 26, and candidates must download and carry their hall ticket along with a valid ID.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 01:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card 2026 out at rbi.org.in; Check exam date and key details here
Image Credit: RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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