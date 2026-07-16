/RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card 2026 out at rbi.org.in; Check exam date and key details here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the Grade B Phase 2 exam 2026. Candidates who have cleared Phase 1 can now download their hall tickets online. As the exam dates are near, candidates need to check all details on their admit card and prepare accordingly.
The admit card is available on the official RBI website, rbi.org.in. Candidates need to log in using their registration number or roll number along with their password or date of birth to access it.
The Phase 2 examination will be conducted on July 25 and 26, 2026. The admit card includes important information such as the candidate’s name, exam date, shift timing, exam centre, reporting time, and important instructions for the exam day.
RBI has clearly stated that admit cards will be available only online, and no hard copy will be sent by post. Candidates must download and print their admit card before the exam.
Follow these simple steps to download your admit card:
Visit the official website: rbi.org.in
Search 'Opportunities@RBI' on the homepage
Open 'Current Vacancies
Click 'Call Letters'
Select 'Officers in Grade B (DR) – Phase II – PY 2026'
Log in with your registration number or roll number, then your password or date of birth
Click the submit button
Download it and save it for future use
Candidates must carry the following documents to the exam centre:
Admit card
A valid, original photo ID: Aadhaar, PAN, passport, voter ID, or driving licence all work
Candidates should reach the exam centre 30 to 60 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. It is also important to carefully check all details on the hall ticket and follow the instructions given by RBI to avoid any issues on exam day.
The release of the RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card marks an important step for candidates preparing for this prestigious exam. Make sure to download your hall ticket on time, verify all details, and carry the required documents. Proper planning and timely arrival at the exam centre will help you stay stress-free and focused on performing your best.
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