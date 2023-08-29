RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam Result 2023 Released At rbi.org- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

RBI Grade B Result 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the results for the RBI Grade B Phase 2 exam for the year 2023. Those who took the test can verify their roll numbers in the result PDF. Visit opportunities.rbi.org.in, the official website, to access the PDF of the RBI Grade B results. Candidates who have been shortlisted must show up for the interview stage. Candidates who have been selected for interviews will be notified of the timetable as soon as possible.

The date, time, and location of the interview will be specified in the interview call letters. After the final candidates have been chosen and the recruitment's official results have been announced, the RBI Grade B Mark List and category-by-cut-off will be visible on the website.

RBI Grade B Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website-opportunities.rbi.org.in

2. On the displayed homepage, click on the results link

3. Now, click on the notification "Direct Recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' - DR (General)-PY 2023: Result of Phase-II exam" link

4. Check the RBI Grade B result PDF and download the same

5. Take a print out for the future references

All shortlisted candidates must email the RBI Services Board at documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in by September 8, 2023, with their properly completed biodata and scanned copies of all required certificates and docs.