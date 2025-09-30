RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply For 120 Posts At rbi.org.in- Check Eligibility And Steps To Apply Here

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: The Reserve Bank of India Services Board will close the application window for 120 Officer Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruitment) vacancies in the General, DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research), and DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management) cadres on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who have not yet applied are advised to submit their applications on the official RBI website at rbi.org.in before 6 PM, as the link to apply will be deactivated after the deadline.

The Phase-I examination for the General cadre is scheduled for October 18, 2025, with Phase-II to be conducted on December 6, 2025. For the DEPR and DSIM cadres, Phase-I exams will take place on October 19, 2025, followed by Phase-II on December 7, 2025. Candidates are encouraged to complete their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

To be eligible to apply, candidates must be between 21 and 30 years of age as of September 1, 2025. Age relaxations are available for reserved categories, including PwBD, ex-servicemen, and candidates with higher qualifications.

General Cadre: Graduation in any discipline with at least 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD) or a post-graduation degree with at least 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD).

DEPR: Master’s degree in Economics or Finance with a minimum of 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD). A doctorate or relevant research/teaching experience is desirable.

DSIM: Master’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Econometrics, Data Science, AI, ML, Big Data Analytics, or related fields with at least 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD), or a four-year Bachelor’s degree in similar subjects with at least 60% marks.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official RBI website and visit https://opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Click on the 'Current Vacancies' tab and select 'Recruitment for the post of Grade B (DR) - 2025'.

Click on 'CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION' and enter your basic details, including name, email ID, and mobile number.

Fill out the application form with accurate personal, educational, and professional information.

Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents as per the given specifications.

Review all the details carefully and submit the application form.

After submission, download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Application fees

General, OBC, and EWS candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 850 plus GST, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates must pay Rs 100 plus GST. RBI staff candidates are exempt from paying the application fee.