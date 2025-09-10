RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 120 Posts At rbi.org.in- Check Educational Qualification, Steps To Apply Here

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started the Grade B Recruitment 2025 process to fill 120 vacancies. The online application window opened on September 10 and will remain active until September 30, 2025. A detailed notification regarding the recruitment has been published on the official website, rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Number of vacancies

– Officers in Grade B (DR) – General: 83 posts

– Officers in Grade B (DR) – Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR): 17 posts

– Officers in Grade B (DR) – Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM): 20 posts

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Important dates

– Phase-I Online Examination for Grade B (DR) – General will be held on 18 October 2025.

– Phase-I Online Examination for Grade B (DR) – DEPR (Paper 1 & 2) and DSIM (Paper 2 & 3) is scheduled for 19 October 2025.

– Phase-II Online Examination for Grade B (DR) – General will take place on 6 December 2025.

– Phase-II Online/Written Examination for Grade B (DR) – DEPR (Paper 1 & 2) and DSIM (Paper 2 & 3) is set for 7 December 2025.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – General: Candidates with any professional or technical post-graduate degree from a recognised university/institute, obtained after graduation, are eligible to apply.

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DEPR: Applicants must hold an MA/MSc in Economics or related fields such as Quantitative Economics, Mathematical Economics, Applied Economics, Econometrics, Financial Economics, Business Economics, Agricultural Economics, Industrial Economics, Development Economics, or International Economics. Alternatively, an MA/MSc in Finance or specialised areas like Quantitative Finance, Mathematical Finance, International Finance, Business Finance, Banking and Trade Finance, Corporate Finance, Project/Infrastructure Finance, or Agri-Business Finance is also acceptable.

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DSIM: Candidates should have a four-year bachelor’s degree with at least 60% marks (aggregate across all semesters/years) or an equivalent grade/CGPA in fields such as Statistics, Applied Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, Quantitative Economics, Econometrics, Informatics, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics, or related disciplines from a recognised Indian/foreign university/institute approved by the government/UGC/AICTE.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 21 and 30 years of age as of September 1, 2025. This means they should have been born between September 2, 1995, and September 1, 2004.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official RBI website and go to the “Opportunities RBI” section under Current Vacancies.

Open the notification titled “Direct Recruitment for Officers in Grade B (DR) 2025 – General/DEPR/DSIM.”

Click on the Apply Online link and complete the registration process.

Fill in the application form carefully with accurate details.

Upload the required documents, including educational certificates, experience proof, and a passport-sized photograph.

Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes.

Download and save the submitted application form for future use.

The preliminary examination will consist of a single paper with 200 questions carrying a total of 200 marks. Candidates will have 120 minutes to complete the test. The questions will cover four sections: General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and Reasoning.