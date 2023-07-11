RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply Now For 66 Vacancies — Deadline Ends At 6 pm Today

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conclude its application process for the recruitment of consultants, subject specialists and analysts on July 11 at 6 pm. It has released a total of 66 vacancies for various posts. These include the positions of data analytics, bank analysts, IT security expert and other positions. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the RBI at https://www.rbi.org.in/. Applicants are advised to fill the form before the deadline to avoid any delays. The annual compensation range for the Group C post ranges from Rs 36.96 lakh to Rs 45.84 lakh per annum, while the Group B post annual pay scale is between Rs 551.60 lakh and Rs 57.24 lakh.

RBI recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of RBI — https://www.rbi.org.in/.

Step 2: Click on ‘Current Vacancies’ and select the option for ‘Lateral Recruitment of Consultants/ Subject Specialist/Analysts.’

Step 3: Register yourself through the IBPS portal by entering your basic contact information.

Step 4: Fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Check and download the application form.

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and EWS categories have to submit an application fee of Rs 600 plus 18% GST. On the other hand, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates have to pay a registration fee of Rs 100 plus 18% GST.

Eligibility

As per the job guidelines, the essential educational qualification a candidate should hold is a graduation or post-graduation degree in the relevant field. For the post of consultant, the applicant should be a certified Chartered Accountant, while for the job of data analyst or any other analyst, the candidate should possess a Master’s degree in that discipline.

The age limit varies with the role of the job. The average minimum and maximum age for all the jobs is between 25 and 40 years, respectively.

Selection procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary screening, which will be followed by document verification and interview. It should be noted that the RBI can change or limit the number of candidates for the interview on the basis of educational qualifications and experience of the applicants.

To know more about eligibility, age relaxation and other important instructions, read the information brochure released on the RBI website.