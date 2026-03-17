RBSE 10th, 12th result 2026 dates out? Check Rajasthan Board results and how to download marks at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 and 12 exams are eagerly waiting for their results. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the results soon. According to media reports, the results may be declared by March 2026.

Here’s everything you need to know about result dates, how to check your score, and other important details:-

RBSE Result 2026: When will results be announced?

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As per media reports, RBSE is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results by March 2026.

Class 10 Result Date: Expected by March 20, 2026

Class 12 Result Date: Expected by March 28, 2026

If announced on these dates, the results will be declared much earlier than last year, when they were released in May.

Where to check RBSE 10th, 12th result 2026

Students can check their results on the official websites:-

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

To view the result, students need to enter their roll number.

Minimum Passing Marks

To pass the RBSE exams, students must score at least 33% marks in total. This means they need around 198 marks out of 600 to qualify.

How to check RBSE 10th, 12th result 2026

Follow these simple steps to check your result:-

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on “RBSE 10th/12th Result 2026” link

3. Enter your roll number

4. Click on submit

5. Your result will appear on the screen

6. Download or print it for future use

Other ways to check your result

Check via DigiLocker

If the website is slow, you can also check your result on DigiLocker:

1. Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the app

2. Log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number

3. Go to “Issued Documents”

4. Select Rajasthan Board

5. Click on Class 10 or Class 12 marksheet

6. Enter your roll number to download

2. Check via SMS

Students without internet can check their results through SMS:

1. Type: RJ10/RJ12 Roll Number

2. Send it to: 56263

3. You will receive your result on your phone

Exam dates overview

The RBSE exams for 2026 were conducted between February 12 and March 2026.

Class 10 exams ended by February 28, 2026

Class 12 exams continued till March 11, 2026

The Rajasthan Board is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 results soon, possibly by March 2026. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and regularly check the official websites for updates. You can also use DigiLocker or SMS if the website is slow. Stay calm and positive while waiting for your results.