RBSE 10th Board exam Timetable 2023: Class 10 exam datesheet out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link to download here

RBSE 10th board exam dates: The Rajasthan Board of Education has released the RBSE 10th timetable 2023. Students who are scheduled to appear in the RBSE 10th board exams 2023 can now download the RBSE 12th Board Exam datesheet 2023 from the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can download the 12th board timetable following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below. The RBSE has released the timetable on Twitter.

RBSE Class 10th board exams will commence on March 16, 2023 and will end on April 11, 2023. RBSE Class 12 board exams will be held from March 9 to April 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 am.

RBSE Class 10th Board Exam Time Table 2023

As per reports, over 21,00,000 candidates are scheduled to appear for Class 10th, 12th board examinations in the state. Class 10 board exams will begin with English papers and will end with vocational subjects and Sanskrit. The Class 12 board examination will begin with psychology and will end with vocational subjects.