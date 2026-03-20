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NewsEducationRBSE 10th Result 2026 Delayed: Will Rajasthan Board not announce the results today? Check official date and key updates here
RBSE 10TH RESULT 2026

RBSE 10th Result 2026 Delayed: Will Rajasthan Board not announce the results today? Check official date and key updates here

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will not be declared on March 20, as the Rajasthan Board has postponed the announcement. The new result date is expected soon, with over 10 lakh students eagerly waiting.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 11:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has delayed the announcement of the Class 10 result 2026.
  • Students across the state are now waiting for the board to confirm a new result date.
  • With the evaluation process nearly finished, the RBSE Class 10 results are expected to be announced soon.
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RBSE 10th Result 2026 Delayed: Will Rajasthan Board not announce the results today? Check official date and key updates hereRBSE 10th result 2026

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has delayed the announcement of the Class 10 result 2026, which was earlier expected on March 20. Students across the state are now waiting for the board to confirm a new result date.

Result not releasing today

The RBSE will not declare the Class 10 result on March 20, 2026. The board has postponed the result announcement, and a new date will be shared soon. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the exact release date.

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Where students can check results

Once the results are announced, students can check their RBSE Class 10 scorecards on the official websites:

1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. rajasthan.gov.in

Students will need their login details to access their results online.

Lakhs of students are waiting

Around 10 lakh students who appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams this year are eagerly waiting for their results. Apart from the official websites, students may also be able to check their results on education portals.

Exam and evaluation details

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams were conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026, across the state. For the evaluation process, nearly 35,000 teachers were assigned to centralised centres. Officials have said that the checking work is almost complete, and the results are currently being prepared.

With the evaluation process nearly finished, the RBSE Class 10 results are expected to be announced soon. Students are advised to stay updated through official sources and keep their login details ready to avoid any last-minute rush once the results are declared.

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Samta Pahuja

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