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NewsEducationRBSE 10th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board to announce scores shortly at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE CLASS 10 RESULT 2026

RBSE 10th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board to announce scores shortly at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board can announce class 10th results soon on its official website. Students and parents waiting for the results can stay updated on the rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 03:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • RBSE class 10th result 2026 is expected soon on the official website.
  • Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard.
  • In case of discrepancies, they should contact their respective schools or board authorities immediately.
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RBSE 10th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board to announce scores shortly at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.inRBSE class 10 result 2026

RBSE 10th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, is expected to announce the Class 10 (Matric) results for 2026 anytime soon. As per media reports, it is suggested that the RBSE class 10 result 2026 will likely be announced between March 23 and 25, 2026. Students who appeared for the examination should keep an eye on the official RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, for the announcement. 

10th RBSE board result 2026 

While the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time, past trends suggest that the results are usually declared in the last week of May or early June. With evaluation work nearing completion, students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy for quick access once the results are released. It must be noted that the RBSE Class 10th 2026 will be provisional in nature. Students will receive their original marksheet and other documents from their respective schools.

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To check the results, students can check their results at-

  •  rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 

Where and how to check results 

Once the RBSE Class 10th result is released, students can follow these simple steps to access their results online: 

  • Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 
  • Click on the “RBSE Class 10 Result 2026” link on the homepage 
  • Enter roll number and required details 
  • Submit to view the result 
  • Download and print a copy for future reference 

Details mentioned on the scorecard 

The RBSE Class 10 result will include key details such as: 

  • Student’s name and roll number 
  • Subject-wise marks 
  • Total marks obtained 
  • Division/grade 
  • Pass/fail status 

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard. In case of discrepancies, they should contact their respective schools or board authorities immediately. 

Past trends and expectations 

Last year, the RBSE Class 10 results recorded a high pass percentage, with girls outperforming boys. Similar trends are expected this year as well, although official data will be confirmed only after the result declaration. Students are encouraged to stay calm and regularly check the official website for updates regarding the result announcement.

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