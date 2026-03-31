RBSE 12th Result 2026: Check full toppers list inside

RBSE Class 12th result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has declared the Class 12 Result 2026 for all three streams — Arts, Science, and Commerce. This year, the board has recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 96.23%, reflecting strong performance by students across the state.

Lakhs of students who appeared for the examination can now check their scorecards online using their roll numbers.

This year, Navya and Narpat, both Class 12 toppers in the arts stream, have emerged as the Arts stream toppers in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 examinations, each scoring 99.62%. While Deepika has been announced as the topper for the Class 12 Science stream. She scored a percentage of 99.8%

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RBSE Class 12th result 2026: Key Highlights

Overall Pass Percentage: 96.23%

Streams Covered: Arts, Science, Commerce

Girls surpasses Boys in two streams

Girls Outperform Boys

In a notable trend, girls have outperformed boys in two of the three streams in the RBSE Class 12 results 2026. The board is expected to release detailed gender-wise and stream-wise performance data soon.

RBSE Class 12 Toppers List 2026

The Rajasthan Board has also released the list of top-performing students across streams. The RBSE Class 12 toppers 2026 have secured outstanding marks, setting a high benchmark for academic excellence.

Arts Stream Topper: Navya and Narpat

Science Stream Topper: Deepika

Commerce Stream Topper: [Name to be updated]

We will update the district-wise topper list here, stay updated on this article.

Where to Check RBSE 12th Result 2026

Students can check their results on the official websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

Key Highlights

Overall Pass Percentage: 96.23%

Streams Covered: Arts, Science, Commerce

Girls Outperformed Boys in two streams

What’s Next for Students?

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or scrutiny. Those who fail in one or more subjects will be eligible for supplementary exams, with details to be announced soon.

With a high pass percentage and strong performance by students, the RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 marks another successful academic year. The topper list highlights exceptional achievements, while the overall results open doors for students to pursue higher education opportunities.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) conducted the Class 12 exams this year from February 12 to March 11, 2026, across 139 centres in Rajasthan, with over 8 lakh students appearing for the exams.