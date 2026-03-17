RBSE 2026 results update: Rajasthan Board likely to announce class 5th and 8th results soon — Here’s the exact date and details
RBSE 2026 results update: RBSE is expected to announce Class 5th and 8th Results 2026 soon, with the official date likely to be confirmed shortly. Students can check their scorecards online once released.
- The Rajasthan Board has officially announced the result date for Class 5 and Class 8 exams 2026.
- The announcement of the RBSE Class 5 and 8 results is an important moment for students.
- Make sure to check your result only on official websites and keep your login details ready.
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The Rajasthan Board has officially announced the result date for Class 5 and Class 8 exams 2026. Students who appeared for these exams can check their results on March 24, 2026, on the official websites. With the result date confirmed, students and parents are eagerly waiting to see the scores.
RBSE 5th and 8th result date 2026
According to the Rajasthan Board, the results for Class 5 and Class 8 will be declared on March 24, 2026. The announcement was shared through an official update, confirming the final date for students.
राजस्थान बोर्ड :- 24 मार्च को जारी होगा 5वीं और 8वीं बोर्ड का परिणाम ll @Rajasthanboard #RajasthanBoard ll #ResultMonth ll #Rbse — Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) March 17, 2026
Where to check RBSE results 2026
Students can check their results on the official websites of the Rajasthan Board:-
1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
2. rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in
The results will be available online once released.
Details mentioned in the marksheet
The online marksheet will include important details such as the student’s name, marks obtained, and qualifying status. Students should note that this online result is provisional.
How to check RBSE 5th and 8th result 2026
Students can follow these simple steps to check their results:-
1. Visit the official Rajasthan Board website
2. Click on the RBSE Result 2026 link
3. Select Class 5 or Class 8 result link
4. Enter your District and Captcha code
5. Click on submit
6. Your result will appear on the screen
7. Download and save it for future use
Collect the original marksheet from the school
After checking the result online, students should collect their original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools later.
The announcement of the RBSE Class 5 and 8 results is an important moment for students. Make sure to check your result only on official websites and keep your login details ready.
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