RBSE 2026 results update: Rajasthan Board likely to announce class 5th and 8th results soon — Here’s the exact date and details

The Rajasthan Board has officially announced the result date for Class 5 and Class 8 exams 2026. Students who appeared for these exams can check their results on March 24, 2026, on the official websites. With the result date confirmed, students and parents are eagerly waiting to see the scores.

RBSE 5th and 8th result date 2026

According to the Rajasthan Board, the results for Class 5 and Class 8 will be declared on March 24, 2026. The announcement was shared through an official update, confirming the final date for students.

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Where to check RBSE results 2026

Students can check their results on the official websites of the Rajasthan Board:-

1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

The results will be available online once released.

Details mentioned in the marksheet

The online marksheet will include important details such as the student’s name, marks obtained, and qualifying status. Students should note that this online result is provisional.

How to check RBSE 5th and 8th result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results:-

1. Visit the official Rajasthan Board website

2. Click on the RBSE Result 2026 link

3. Select Class 5 or Class 8 result link

4. Enter your District and Captcha code

5. Click on submit

6. Your result will appear on the screen

7. Download and save it for future use

Collect the original marksheet from the school

After checking the result online, students should collect their original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools later.

The announcement of the RBSE Class 5 and 8 results is an important moment for students. Make sure to check your result only on official websites and keep your login details ready.