RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026: Where and how to check RBSE class 5 & class 8 results 2026

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026: The long wait is over for thousands of students who appeared for the Rajasthan Class 5 and 8 board exams! The Rajasthan Shala Darpan Class 5 and 8 Results 2026 are being announced live today, 24 March 2026, at 1 PM. Students and parents can check their results directly on the official portal: rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Where to check RBSE results 2026?

Once declared, the results for both Class 5 and Class 8 will be available on the following official platforms:

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Shala Darpan Portal – rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Official Website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

What details will be mentioned on the Scorecard?

Once the results is released students can find important academic information such as:

Student’s name and roll number

Class and grade/marks obtained

Pass/Fail status

Steps to download the RBSE Class 5th and 8th results

Those candidates who have appeared for the RBSE exam 2026 can check their results by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan — rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in or rajpsp.nic.in

Click on the link for “Class 5 Result 2026” or “Class 8 Result 2026”

Enter your roll number or required login details

Click on the Submit button

Your result will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Students must know that the schools will issue the original mark sheets later, which are required for future class admissions.

How to access scorecards offline?

Open your phone's SMS app.

Type RJ10 [Your Roll Number].

Send it to 5676750 or 56263.

Your marks and passing status will be sent back to you via SMS instantly!