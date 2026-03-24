Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3029941https://zeenews.india.com/education/rbse-5th-8th-result-2026-where-and-how-to-check-rbse-class-5-class-8-results-2026-3029941.html
NewsEducationRBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026: Where and how to check RBSE class 5 & class 8 results 2026
RBSE CLASS 5TH 8TH RESULTS 2026

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026: Where and how to check RBSE class 5 & class 8 results 2026

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026: RBSE results will be announced soon. In this article, we have provided how to check Class 5th and 8th results. Students are advised to keep their login details ready to avoid last minute rush.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 12:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • RBSE Class 5th and 8th results can be checked on the official website as well as through SMS.
  • Students can check results using their roll number.
  • Students must know that the schools will issue the original mark sheets later, which are required for future class admissions.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026: Where and how to check RBSE class 5 & class 8 results 2026Rajasthan Board 5th 8th Result 2026

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026: The long wait is over for thousands of students who appeared for the Rajasthan Class 5 and 8 board exams! The Rajasthan Shala Darpan Class 5 and 8 Results 2026 are being announced live today, 24 March 2026, at 1 PM. Students and parents can check their results directly on the official portal: rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Where to check RBSE results 2026?  

Once declared, the results for both Class 5 and Class 8 will be available on the following official platforms:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
  • Shala Darpan Portal – rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in  
  • RBSE Official Website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

What details will be mentioned on the Scorecard?

Once the results is released students can find important academic information such as:

  • Student’s name and roll number
  • Class and grade/marks obtained
  • Pass/Fail status

Steps to download the RBSE Class 5th and 8th results

Those candidates who have appeared for the RBSE exam 2026 can check their results by following the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan — rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in or rajpsp.nic.in
  • Click on the link for “Class 5 Result 2026” or “Class 8 Result 2026”
  • Enter your roll number or required login details
  • Click on the Submit button
  • Your result will appear on the screen
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Students must know that the schools will issue the original mark sheets later, which are required for future class admissions. 

How to access scorecards offline?

  • Open your phone's SMS app.
  • Type RJ10 [Your Roll Number].
  • Send it to 5676750 or 56263.

Your marks and passing status will be sent back to you via SMS instantly!

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Nadimarg massacre
J-K: Kashmiri Pandits return to Nadimarg after 23 yrs on massacre anniversary
Riyan Parag
Ex-India opener questions Riyan Parag's appointment as RR skipper for IPL 2026
Summer tops
Stylish Women Tops Collection On Shein USA
Europe Jobs for Indians
Golden chance to work in Europe: Here's how Indian can get visas easily
West Bengal Assembly elections
RG Kar victim’s parents have taken basic membership of BJP: Suvendu Adhikari
US Iran tensions
From 48-hour threat to 5-day pause: Trump’s Iran policy takes dramatic turn
Pat Cummins
Good news for SRH ! Cummins set to land in Bengaluru on THIS date for IPL 2026
India Russia ties
‘Look forward to welcoming PM Modi in 2026’: Lavrov hails India-Russia ties
Colombia military plane crash
Colombian military plane carrying over 100 troops crashes on takeoff
women heels
Stylish Platform Heels For Women On Shein USA