RBSE 5th and 8th results declared: Check 2026 vs 2025 pass percentage, district-wise performance & complete analysis

Every year, lakhs of students and parents eagerly wait for the Rajasthan Board Class 5 and Class 8 results. These results not only reflect students’ hard work but also help in understanding performance trends over the years. The RBSE 2026 results have now been declared, showing strong performance once again. To get a better idea, let’s look at the latest 2026 statistics, followed by 2025 data, and then compare both years.

RBSE Class 5th & 8th Result 2026: Key Highlights

The Rajasthan Board has announced the Class 5 and Class 8 results on March 24, 2026, with a very high pass percentage in both classes.

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Class 5 Result 2026 Highlights

Overall Pass Percentage: 97.75%

Girls Pass Percentage: 97.94%

Boys Pass Percentage: 97.59%

Students Passed: 13,23,936 out of 13,68,947

Girls have once again performed better than boys.

Class 8 Result 2026 Highlights

Overall Pass Percentage: 97.01%

Girls Pass Percentage: 97.57%

Boys Pass Percentage: 96.52%

Students Passed: 12,45,735 out of 12,86,220

The overall performance remains strong, with over 12 lakh students passing.

Detailed Statistics for 2026

Class 5

Students appeared: 13,68,947

Result declared for: 13,64,570

Result withheld: 4,371

Government school students: 7,14,612

Private school students: 6,49,994

Class 8

Total students appeared: 12,86,220

Result declared: 12,84,011

Results withheld: 2,209

Students passed: 6,70,195 (boys data combined within total)

Girls passed: 6,13,816

Minimum Passing Marks Rule (2026)

This year, the board has clearly followed the rule that students must score at least 33% marks to pass. The earlier concept of automatic promotion has been removed. Students who fail to meet the criteria will have to appear for compartment exams.

RBSE Class 5th Result 2025: Previous Year Performance

The 2025 results also showed excellent performance across Rajasthan.

Overall Pass Percentage: 97.47%

Total Students Appeared: 13,23,190

Girls Pass Percentage: 97.66%

Boys Pass Percentage: 97.29%

Girls performed slightly better than boys.

Top Performing Districts in Class 5 (2025)

Dausa – 98.83% (Top district)

Pratapgarh – 98.77%

Dungarpur – 98.68%

Sikar – 98.63%

Ajmer – 98.56%

RBSE Class 8th Result 2025: Key Highlights

Overall Pass Percentage: 96.66%

Total Students Passed: 22,22,369

Girls Pass Percentage: 97.24%

Boys Pass Percentage: 96.14%

Girls again outperformed boys in Class 8 as well.

Top Districts in Class 8 (2025)

Sikar (Top performer)

Dausa

Ajmer

Churu

Nagaur

Important Note on Toppers

For both 2025 and 2026, the Rajasthan Board does not release individual topper names for Class 5 and Class 8. The focus remains on overall performance and district-wise results.

2026 vs 2025: Performance Comparison

When we compare both years, a clear trend of improvement can be seen:

Class 5 Pass Percentage:

2025: 97.47%

2026: 97.75% (slight improvement)

Class 8 Pass Percentage:

2025: 96.66%

2026: 97.01% (noticeable growth)

Gender Performance:

In both years, girls have consistently outperformed boys

Overall, the 2026 results show a small but positive improvement compared to 2025.

The RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 results for both 2025 and 2026 highlight strong academic performance and steady improvement. With high pass percentages and better results each year, students can feel confident about their progress. The comparison clearly shows that the Rajasthan Board is maintaining a positive trend, making the future even more promising for students.