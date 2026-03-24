RBSE 5th and 8th results declared: Check 2026 vs 2025 pass percentage, district-wise performance & complete analysis
RBSE Class 5th and 8th Result 2026 shows a slight improvement compared to 2025, with higher pass percentages in both classes. Girls continue to outperform boys, while overall performance remains strong across districts.
- Every year, lakhs of students and parents eagerly wait for the Rajasthan Board Class 5 and Class 8 results.
- These results not only reflect students’ hard work but also help in understanding performance trends over the years.
- The RBSE 2026 results have now been declared, showing strong performance once again.
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Every year, lakhs of students and parents eagerly wait for the Rajasthan Board Class 5 and Class 8 results. These results not only reflect students’ hard work but also help in understanding performance trends over the years. The RBSE 2026 results have now been declared, showing strong performance once again. To get a better idea, let’s look at the latest 2026 statistics, followed by 2025 data, and then compare both years.
RBSE Class 5th & 8th Result 2026: Key Highlights
The Rajasthan Board has announced the Class 5 and Class 8 results on March 24, 2026, with a very high pass percentage in both classes.
Class 5 Result 2026 Highlights
Overall Pass Percentage: 97.75%
Girls Pass Percentage: 97.94%
Boys Pass Percentage: 97.59%
Students Passed: 13,23,936 out of 13,68,947
Girls have once again performed better than boys.
Class 8 Result 2026 Highlights
Overall Pass Percentage: 97.01%
Girls Pass Percentage: 97.57%
Boys Pass Percentage: 96.52%
Students Passed: 12,45,735 out of 12,86,220
The overall performance remains strong, with over 12 lakh students passing.
Detailed Statistics for 2026
Class 5
Students appeared: 13,68,947
Result declared for: 13,64,570
Result withheld: 4,371
Government school students: 7,14,612
Private school students: 6,49,994
Class 8
Total students appeared: 12,86,220
Result declared: 12,84,011
Results withheld: 2,209
Students passed: 6,70,195 (boys data combined within total)
Girls passed: 6,13,816
Minimum Passing Marks Rule (2026)
This year, the board has clearly followed the rule that students must score at least 33% marks to pass. The earlier concept of automatic promotion has been removed. Students who fail to meet the criteria will have to appear for compartment exams.
RBSE Class 5th Result 2025: Previous Year Performance
The 2025 results also showed excellent performance across Rajasthan.
Overall Pass Percentage: 97.47%
Total Students Appeared: 13,23,190
Girls Pass Percentage: 97.66%
Boys Pass Percentage: 97.29%
Girls performed slightly better than boys.
Top Performing Districts in Class 5 (2025)
Dausa – 98.83% (Top district)
Pratapgarh – 98.77%
Dungarpur – 98.68%
Sikar – 98.63%
Ajmer – 98.56%
RBSE Class 8th Result 2025: Key Highlights
Overall Pass Percentage: 96.66%
Total Students Passed: 22,22,369
Girls Pass Percentage: 97.24%
Boys Pass Percentage: 96.14%
Girls again outperformed boys in Class 8 as well.
Top Districts in Class 8 (2025)
Sikar (Top performer)
Dausa
Ajmer
Churu
Nagaur
Important Note on Toppers
For both 2025 and 2026, the Rajasthan Board does not release individual topper names for Class 5 and Class 8. The focus remains on overall performance and district-wise results.
2026 vs 2025: Performance Comparison
When we compare both years, a clear trend of improvement can be seen:
Class 5 Pass Percentage:
2025: 97.47%
2026: 97.75% (slight improvement)
Class 8 Pass Percentage:
2025: 96.66%
2026: 97.01% (noticeable growth)
Gender Performance:
In both years, girls have consistently outperformed boys
Overall, the 2026 results show a small but positive improvement compared to 2025.
The RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 results for both 2025 and 2026 highlight strong academic performance and steady improvement. With high pass percentages and better results each year, students can feel confident about their progress. The comparison clearly shows that the Rajasthan Board is maintaining a positive trend, making the future even more promising for students.
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