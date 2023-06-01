RBSE 5th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 5th Result DECLARED On Shala Darpan- Check Direct Link Here

RBSE 5th Result 2023: Rajasthan Directorate of Education declared class 5th board exam results today. Students/parents can check marks on the Shala Darpan portal –rajshaladarpan.nic.in using roll numbers. The board conducted a press conference at the Bikaner IT Service Centre. Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla announced the result at a press conference. This year, around 14 lakh appeared for the Rajasthan Class 5 board exam. Apart from the Shala Darpan portal, Rajasthan board 5th class results may also be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 5th Result 2023: Check Live And Latest Updates On RBSE Result

RBSE 5th Result 2023: Direct Link To Check Scorecard

RBSE 5th Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Log on to rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on RBSE Class 5 Result link displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on Submit. Your results will be displayed on the device screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the RBSE Class 5 Result and save it for future records

Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2023: Exam Date

This year, 14,68,130 students have appeared for the Rajasthan Class 5 final exam. Results were declared today at 1:30 pm. The RBSE class 5 exams were conducted from April 13 to 21 in schools across Rajasthan. The board will also provide the total pass percentage, the number of students who took and passed the exam, the re-evaluation procedure, and the dates for supplementary examinations, in addition to the class 5 results.