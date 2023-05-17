topStoriesenglish2609138
RBSE Board Result 2023: Class 8th Result Today At 12 PM On rajshaladarpan.nic.in- Here's How To Check Scorecard Via SMS, Digilocker

RBSE Class 8th result 2023 will be announced today at 12 PM via press conference, scroll down for the steps to check results via SMS and digilocker.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 09:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau

RBSE 8th Board Result 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 today. Rajasthan Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla took on Twitter to share the date and time of the announcement of Rajasthan 8th Board Results. This year, around 13 lakh students appeared in the RBSE Rajasthan Class 8th board exam and are waiting for results.

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Date, Time

As per the official schedule released by Rajasthan Board Education Minister Kalla, the RBSE Board Result 2023 for class 8th will be released at 12 pm on May 17, 2023. 
"The result of the RBSE 8th board examination 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the eighth board examination," tweeted Kalla.

RBSE Board Result 2023: Check Scores Via SMS

More than often the result websites crash due to massive traffic, so here's how you can check your scores through SMS.

Step 1: Type RESULT <space> RAJ8<Roll number> 

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

Step 3: An SMS alert will be sent to the designated phone number as a result.

RBSE 8th Result 2023: Check Rajasthan Board Class 8th Results via DigiLocker 

Step 1: To check the RBSE 8th Result 2023, one has to first register on Digilocker.

Step 2: For online application, first go to the official website- www.digilocker.gov.in.

Step 3: Apart from the website, go to Digilocker App.

Step 4: On the next page, go to the Board Results section.

Step 5: Students can go to RBSE Result and register with the help of their roll number.

Step 6: After the declaration of the result, you will be able to check the mark sheet directly.

Last year, nearly 15 lakh students appeared for the RBSE 8th Board Exams and the overall pass percentage stood at 95.5 per cent. RBSE did not release any merit list for Rajsthan 8th Board Results 2022.

