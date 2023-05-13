RBSE Board Result 2023 For Class 10th, 12th To Be Declared Soon On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Latest Update

RBSE 10th, 12th Board Result Date: The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will soon declare the RBSE Board Results 2023 for classes 10th and 12th on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the latest reports, the board is likely to declare the RBSE 10th 12th Board Results 2023 by the end of this month.

However, students must note that the RBSE is yet to release the official schedule for the declaration of the results and the official date and time of the announcement of the RBSE Board Result 2023 is awaited. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their RBSE Board Result 2023 marksheets from the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in following the simple steps given here.

Here's How To Download RBSE Board Result 2023

Step 1. Visit the official website of RBSE, rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the RBSE 12th Board Result 2023 or RBSE 10th Board Result 2023 link

Step 3. In the newly opened tab, enter login details - roll number, DOB

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' and your RBSE Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your RBSE Board Result 2023 and take printout for future refrence

The Rajasthan Education Biard conducted the RBSE 10th Board Exam from March 16 to April 13 while RBSE 12th Board Exams were conducted Form March 9 to April 12. It is pertinent to note that if the official websites of the board crash on the declaration of results, candidates will be able to check their RBSE Board Result 2023 via SMS.