topStoriesenglish2613221
NewsEducation
RBSE BOARD RESULT 2023

RBSE Board Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result Today On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in? Check Latest Update

Here is a step-by-step guide to check your scorecards and download it.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

RBSE Board Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result Today On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in? Check Latest Update

New Delhi: The RBSE 12th arts results for 2023 will be released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result 2023 is anticipated to be released today at 3:15 PM, according to the most recent reports. The precise time and date for the announcement of the results, however, have not yet been determined officially.

Students can view their RBSE 12th Result 2023 on the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in -- as soon as the Rajasthan board results are announced. In order to avoid the crowds on the official website, you can instead view the RBSE result 2023 on Zee News English.

It is significant to note that students will be required to give their roll numbers and dates of birth in order to download the RBSE Class 12 arts results in 2023.

How To Check/Download RBSE Class 12th Arts Results? Here's Step-By-Step Guide:

- Visit the official website of Rajasthan's board i.e rajresults.nic.in 

- Click on the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 option

- Now, enter your roll number and date of birth

- Click on the submit button

- Now, you can check your result and also download it

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818