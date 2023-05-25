RBSE Board Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result Today On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in? Check Latest Update

New Delhi: The RBSE 12th arts results for 2023 will be released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result 2023 is anticipated to be released today at 3:15 PM, according to the most recent reports. The precise time and date for the announcement of the results, however, have not yet been determined officially.

Students can view their RBSE 12th Result 2023 on the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in -- as soon as the Rajasthan board results are announced. In order to avoid the crowds on the official website, you can instead view the RBSE result 2023 on Zee News English.

It is significant to note that students will be required to give their roll numbers and dates of birth in order to download the RBSE Class 12 arts results in 2023.

How To Check/Download RBSE Class 12th Arts Results? Here's Step-By-Step Guide:

- Visit the official website of Rajasthan's board i.e rajresults.nic.in

- Click on the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 option

- Now, enter your roll number and date of birth

- Click on the submit button

- Now, you can check your result and also download it