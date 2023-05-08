RBSE Board Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Result To Be Released Soon At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Steps To Check Here

RBSE Board Result 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE 8th Result 2023, is likely to be released soon on the official website. The Rajasthan Directorate of Education will release the Rajasthan 8th Result 2023 on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Over 13 lakh Rajasthan Board Class 8th students are awaiting the release of their results. According to reports, the results will be released today. However, the Board has not yet announced the RBSE 8th Result 2023 date and time. Candidates should constantly visiting the official website for the most recent changes.

The RBSE Rajasthan class 8th exams were held until April 11. According to reports, approximately 13 lakh students took the RBSE 8th exams 2023, which were held across 9500 exam centres.

RBSE Board Result 2023: Here's how to check

Visit the official website of Raj Results

On the appeared homepage, click on the RBSE Board Result 2023 link

A new login page would open

Enter your roll number

Submit details and access the RBSE Result

Check and download the result

Take a print out for the future references

In addition to the class 8th results, the RBSE class 10th and 12th results are also expected. The RBSE 10th Result 2023 is expected in the second week of May, while the RBSE 12th Result 2023 is expected in the third week.