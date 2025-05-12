RBSE Board Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Released Soon At rajresults.nic.in- Steps To Check Scorecards Here

RBSE Board Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for 2025 soon. Once announced, students can view their scorecards on the official websites — rajresults.nic.in, rajshaladarpan.nic.in, and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To check the results, they must enter their roll number and application number as mentioned on their admit card.

The RBSE scorecard will include details such as the student’s name, exam information, parents’ names, school name, date of birth, city and state, board name, subject-wise marks, total marks, division, and pass/fail status. If any discrepancies are found, students should promptly inform their school authorities.

This year, RBSE conducted the Class 10 exams from March 6 to April 4, and the Class 12 exams from March 6 to April 7.

RBSE Board Result 2025: Here’s how to check via official website

Go to the official RBSE website: rajresults.nic.in. On the homepage, click the link for “Class 10th/12th Result 2025.” Choose your stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts) on the next page. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the given fields. Click on the “Submit” button to view your result. Review your details carefully, then download and save the result for future reference.

In 2024, the RBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams were held from February 29 to April 4, with the Class 12 results declared on May 20 and Class 10 results on May 29. Similarly, this year’s results are expected by the end of May. To pass the RBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, students need to secure a minimum of 33% marks or at least a grade D in each subject.