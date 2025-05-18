RBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Result To Be Declared Soon At rajresults.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 results for 2024-25 session soon. However the board has not released any official date yet. Once released, students who appeared for the exams will be able to view their scores on the official website, i.e. rajresults.nic.in.

This year, the examination took place from 6th March to 9th April, 2025, at multiple centres across the state, with nearly 19.4 lakh students taking part. To pass the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 and 12 exams, students must achieve the minimum criteria set by the board. They need to score at least 33 marks in each subject and maintain an overall aggregate of 33 per cent or higher.

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1- Go to the official RBSE website- rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th or 12th 2025 Result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login,

Step 4- Enter the required details of yours like your roll number and date of birth correctly and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, RBSE Class 10th or 12th Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6- Check your scores correctly and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your result for future reference.

In addition, certain subjects may include specific requirements for practicals or internal assessments. Candidates who fail to meet the minimum criteria may have the option to appear for the RBSE Rajasthan Board Supplementary Exams, as per board guidelines. Last year, the overall pass percentage of class 10th stood at 93.03 per cent and the overall pass percentage of class 12th arts stream was 96.88 per cent and 97.73 per cent for science stream while 98.95 per cent for commerce stream students. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.