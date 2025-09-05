RBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 Declared At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the 2025 supplementary exam results for Classes 10 and 12. Students who appeared in the compartment exams can view their results on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To access the results, candidates must log in with their roll number. The marksheet will show subject-wise scores for both theory and practical exams, along with the overall result status. The board has also advised students to download and keep a copy of their results for future reference.

RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

In the RBSE Supplementary Result 2025, students must carefully check the details mentioned on the marksheet, including their qualifying status, name, date of birth, roll number, class and board name, subjects with subject codes, subject-wise marks for theory and practical, and the total marks obtained.

RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official RBSE website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, open the ‘Results’ section.

Step 3: Choose the link for Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary results.

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the login window.

Step 5: Submit the details to access and download your marksheet.

The supplementary exams offer students who did not pass one or more subjects in the main board exams an additional opportunity to qualify. With the results now released, they can proceed with their academic goals or career plans.