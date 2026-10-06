Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /RBSE Class 10 Board exams twice from 2026-27; Check new two-exam policy

RBSE Class 10 Board exams twice from 2026-27; Check new two-exam policy

The policy also means that students will not necessarily have to wait until the following year to improve their marks or address an eligible supplementary result.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 05:46 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
RBSE Class 10 Board exams twice from 2026-27; Check new two-exam policy

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
RBSE Class 10 Board exams twice from 2026-27; Check new two-exam policy
2
3
4
5