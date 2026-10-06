/RBSE Class 10 Board exams twice from 2026-27; Check new two-exam policy

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct Class 10 board examinations twice a year from the 2026-27 academic session. The new system is aimed at giving students another opportunity to improve their performance without having to wait for the next academic year. Under the revised system, the first examination will be compulsory for all Class 10 students, while the second examination will provide an additional opportunity to improve marks or clear eligible subjects.
The Rajasthan Board's decision will replace the earlier system with two examination opportunities within the same academic session.
The key points of the new policy are:
The second examination is not only meant for students looking to improve their scores. Students falling under eligible supplementary categories will also get another opportunity under the revised system.
As per the latest rules:
Students who are absent from the first examination may also be allowed to appear in the second examination in specific circumstances, subject to the required medical certificate or approval from the concerned education authority.
One of the major features of the new system is that students will not be forced to accept a lower score after taking the second examination for improvement.
The final result will consider the higher subject-wise marks secured by a student in the two examinations. This gives students an opportunity to improve their scores without the pressure of losing their earlier performance.
The two-exam system is intended to reduce the pressure associated with a single high-stakes board examination. Students who do not perform as expected in the first attempt will have another opportunity within the same academic year.
The policy also means that students will not necessarily have to wait until the following year to improve their marks or address an eligible supplementary result.
The reform is being implemented in line with the broader emphasis on providing students with greater flexibility in the examination system.
For students, the biggest change is the additional opportunity available within the same academic session. A student who is unhappy with marks in eligible subjects can use the second examination rather than waiting for another academic cycle.
The Rajasthan Board has also done away with the earlier supplementary examination arrangement from the 2026-27 session, with eligible students being accommodated through the second examination.
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