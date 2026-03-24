RBSE Class 10 result 2026 declared: Cheshta Sharma tops with 99%, check toppers list here

RBSE Class 10th result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 Result 2026 today, March 24, at 1 PM. Along with the results, the board also released the much-awaited toppers list, with Cheshta Sharma from Sikar securing the top rank with an impressive 99% marks.

Topper Leads with 99%

Cheshta Sharma, a student of Prince School in Sikar, has emerged as the state topper in the RBSE Class 10 exams 2026. Her outstanding performance has brought pride to her school and district. The board is expected to release a detailed merit list including top-ranking students, their marks, and districts.

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Overall Pass Percentage at 94.23%

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 94.23%, reflecting a strong performance by students across Rajasthan. The results highlight a continued upward trend in pass percentages in recent years.

Reports also suggest that girls have once again outperformed boys, continuing a consistent trend seen in previous years. The pass percentage among the boy students stands at 93.63 per cent and among the girl students, it is 94.20 per cent.

Also check: RBSE Class 10th result 2026 live updates

Where to Check RBSE 10th Result 2026

Students can check their results online on the official websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

To access the result, students need to enter their roll number. The online marksheet includes subject-wise marks, total score, grades, and qualifying status.

Steps to download RBSE 10th Result 2026

To download the result, students need to follow the steps given below-

Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the RBSE 10th result link

Enter your roll number and click on submit

The Class 10th RBSE result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use. Celebration Across Rajasthan

Following the announcement, celebrations have begun across the state, with students, parents, and schools rejoicing in their success.