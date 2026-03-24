RBSE class 10th previous year result highlights: Top scorers, pass percentage, district-wise performance and full report

Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams, making it one of the most important academic milestones. Looking at the previous year’s toppers and result statistics helps students understand exam trends, competition level, and expected performance.

Here’s a list of last year’s RBSE Class 10 results, pass percentage, and toppers:-

Last Year’s Overall Result Statistics

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In the previous academic session, a total of 10,94,186 students registered for the RBSE Class 10 exams. Out of these, 10,71,460 students actually appeared for the exams.

The overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 93.60%, showing that a large number of students successfully cleared the exam.

Pass Percentage Breakdown (Boys vs Girls)

The result data also shows a slight difference in performance between boys and girls:-

Boys Pass Percentage: 93.16%

Girls Pass Percentage: 94.08%

Girls once again performed better than boys and passed in higher numbers, continuing the trend seen in previous years.

District-Wise Performance Insights

In 2024, around 10,39,895 students appeared, and 9,67,392 students passed the exam.

Dausa district secured the top position in overall performance.

Girls' pass rate: 93.46%

Boys' pass rate: 92.64%

This shows consistent academic performance across districts, with some regions performing exceptionally well.

Previous Year Topper Details

Although the Rajasthan Board no longer officially releases a topper list, some high achievers still gain recognition:

2025 Topper: Bhavna – scored 99.67%

Second Position: Pooja Bhadu and Vandana Tanwar – both scored 99.50%

In an earlier session, Gudiya Meena from Dausa district achieved a perfect score of 100% marks, securing full marks in all subjects.

RBSE Class 10 Passing Criteria

To pass the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam, students must follow the basic rule:

A student must score at least 33% marks in each subject

For a paper of 100 marks, scoring 33 or above is considered a pass

However, based on past trends, most students score well above this minimum requirement.

Exam Overview

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams were conducted from February 12 to February 28 across the state. More than 10 lakh students appeared, putting in their best efforts to qualify for the next stage of education.

The previous year’s RBSE Class 10 results highlight strong student performance, with a high pass percentage and excellent scores by toppers. These statistics not only reflect students’ hard work but also give future candidates a clear idea of what to expect. With proper preparation and consistency, students can aim to achieve similar or even better results in the upcoming exams.