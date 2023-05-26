RBSE 10th Result 2023 BIG Update: Rajasthan Board To Declare Result Next Month

RBSE 10th Result 2023: According to Rajendra Gupta, the deputy director of the RBSE, the results for class 10th will be declared next month. Students can check their Rajasthan Board Class 10th results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in once the results are announced. The results can also be viewed and downloaded from rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Deputy Director Rajendra Gupta told HT Digital about the latest development about the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results that will be declared next month.

The Class 10 board exams were conducted across the state from March 16, 2023 to April 11, 2023. The examination was administered in a single shift commencing at 8:30 am.

Approximately 11 lakh students are awaiting the declaration of RBSE Class 10th examinations results. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to view and download their RBSE 10th Result 2023 from the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in after the results are announced.

Steps To Check RBSE 10th Result 2023

- Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board at www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/ rajshaladarpan.nic.in/ rajresults.nic.in/ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

- Click on the examination result 2023

- Click on the RBSE 10th result 2023

- Enter the appropriate details

- Click on the submit button

- Now, your result is on the interface

How To Check RBSE 10th Result 2023 via SMS

Students can check their results use SMS services by typing "RJ10" in a new message box followed by the "ROLL NUMBER" and send this to 5676750 or 56263, respectively.

After the declaration of results, you can check RBSE class 10 results, direct link to check results, toppers list, pass percentage, and more here.