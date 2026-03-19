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NewsEducationRBSE Class 10th result 2026: Will it be released by March 20? Check date, time, official website and more
RBSE CLASS 10TH RESULT 2026

RBSE Class 10th result 2026: Will it be released by March 20? Check date, time, official website and more

RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 is expected to be released by March 20, 2026, as per the latest updates. Students can check their results online using their roll number on the official RBSE websites once declared.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 03:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10 results on March 20, 2026.
  • This is an important moment for lakhs of students who appeared for the exams this year.
  • Students will soon be able to check their results online using their roll number.
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RBSE Class 10th result 2026: Will it be released by March 20? Check date, time, official website and moreRBSE Class 10th result 2026

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10 results on March 20, 2026. This is an important moment for lakhs of students who appeared for the exams this year. Students will soon be able to check their results online using their roll number.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date

RBSE will declare the Class 10 results on March 20, 2026. This year, the exams were conducted between February 12 and February 28. More than 10.6 lakh students had registered for the exams.

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Where to Check the Result

Once released, students can check their results on the official websites by entering their roll number. The result will also be available on other platforms like the NDTV Education page.

Official websites:

rajasthan.gov.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results:

Visit the official website

Click on the “RBSE Class 10 Result 2026” link

Enter your roll number

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future use

Compartment Exams Details

Students who are unable to pass in one or more subjects will get another chance. RBSE will conduct compartment exams in August 2026, allowing students to improve their scores.

What Happened After the Exams

To manage the evaluation process smoothly, RBSE set up 66 collection centres across the state. Around 30,915 teachers were involved in checking the answer sheets at central locations.

Possible Change in Exam System

RBSE is planning to introduce a new system where Class 10 exams may be conducted twice a year starting from 2027. The exams could be held in February and May, but this will depend on approval from the state government.

The RBSE Class 10 result 2026 is just around the corner, and students are eagerly waiting for it. Make sure to keep your roll number ready and check the official website for updates. No matter the result, remember that there are always opportunities to improve and move forward.

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Samta Pahuja

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