RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Class Result 2025 Declared at rajresults.nic.in Check Pass Percentage and Direct Link

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the Class 12th result today, i.e. 22nd May, 2025, Thursday at 5 PM. All the students who have appeared for the class 12th RBSE Examination can check their results on the official RBSE website, i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

The Rajasthan Board class 12th Examination took place from 6th March, 2025 to 7th April, 2025 and around 11 lakh students sat for the examination. Students can access their mark sheets by entering their roll number through the official website but should also note that online marksheets are provisional and original ones will be issued by the school authorities. To pass the Rajasthan Board class 12th examination, students will have to achieve at least 33 per cent of marks in each subject and overall aggregate.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result; Direct Link To Download The Scorecard

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result: Pass Percentage of This Year

The Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 94.43 per cent, while the Commerce stream achieved an impressive 99.07 per cent. The Arts stream also performed well, with a pass percentage of 97.70 per cent.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result: Steps To Check The Result

Step 1- Go to the official RBSE website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2- You will see the “RBSE Class 12th Results 2025” link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new window will appear on the screen to log in.

Step 4- Enter the required credentials of yours like your roll number and submit.

Step 5- After submission, your Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your details and scores properly and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your score card and keep it safe for future reference.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result: Past Year Pass Percentage

In 2024, the overall pass percentage for class 12th Rajasthan Board was 94 percent. Pass percentage for Arts stream was 96.88 percent, 97.73 percent for Science and 98.95 percent for Commerce. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.