Education
RBSE CLASS 12TH RESULT 2025

RBSE Class 12th Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At rajresults.nic.in- Check Steps to Download Marks Memo Here

RBSE Class 12th Result 2025: Students must score at least 33 percent in each subject and in the overall total to pass the exam, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2025, 06:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
RBSE Class 12th Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At rajresults.nic.in- Check Steps to Download Marks Memo Here Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2025

RBSE Class 12th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 results next month. Students and parents across the state are eagerly waiting for the outcome. Although the official date and time have not been confirmed yet, the board is likely to issue a formal notification soon. The Class 12 board exams for 2025 were conducted from March 6 to April 9. This year, nearly 11 lakh students appeared for the exams across the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams.

This year, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams were held from March 6 to April 4, 2025, while the Class 12 exams took place from March 6 to April 7, 2025. Last year, RBSE conducted Class 10 and 12 board exams from February 29 to April 4, 2024. As per reports, the results are likely to be announced by May 20, 2025.

RBSE Class 12th Result 2025: Steps to download scorecard here

Step 1: Go to the official RBSE website – rajresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for “RBSE 10th Result 2025” or “RBSE 12th Result 2025” based on your class.
Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number, registration number, and other required details.
Step 4: Click the ‘Submit’ button.
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check your marks and details carefully.
Step 6: Download your result and take a printout for future use.

RBSE Result 2025: Details mentioned on the result

  1. Full Name
  2. Roll Number
  3. Date of Birth
  4. Registration Number
  5. School or Examination Centre Name
  6. List of Subjects Appeared
  7. Marks Obtained in Each Subject
  8. Grades Awarded
  9. Total Marks
  10. Percentage
  11. Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)
  12. Division (e.g., First, Second)
  13. Remarks, if any

RBSE will also announce the names, percentages, and total marks of the toppers from all three streams. To pass, students must score at least 33 percent in each subject as well as overall.

