RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon At rajshaladarpan.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

RBSE Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare the results for Class 5 and Class 8 examinations by the end of May 2025. While the board has not yet issued an official notification regarding the date and time of result declaration, expectations are based on previous years’ trends. In 2024, the RBSE announced the results on May 30. Given this timeline, it is anticipated that the board might follow a similar schedule this year as well.

Once the results are declared, students will be able to access their scorecards through the official website — rajshaladarpan.nic.in. The board will activate the result links on the portal, and students will be required to log in using their roll numbers as mentioned on their admit cards. Therefore, it is advised that students and parents keep the admit cards ready in advance to avoid last-minute difficulties.

RBSE Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Education Department at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link that says “RBSE 5th Result 2025” or “RBSE 8th Result 2025.”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a login page. Enter your roll number, district, and application number in the given fields.

Step 4: After submitting the details, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review your result carefully, and if needed, download and print a copy for future reference.

RBSE Result 2025: Past year trends

In 2024, 95.72% of students cleared the Class 8 exam, while the pass percentage for Class 5 stood at 97.06%. In comparison, the previous year 2023 saw a pass rate of 94.50% for Class 8 and 97.30% for Class 5.

The Rajasthan Board is also likely to declare the Class 10 and 12 results later this month, although the exact date and time have not been confirmed yet. This year, approximately 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 examinations.