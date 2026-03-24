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NewsEducationRBSE class 5th and 8th result 2026 OUT: Check direct link, steps to download scorecard online, SMS and DigiLocker
RBSE CLASS 5 RESULT 2026

RBSE class 5th and 8th result 2026 OUT: Check direct link, steps to download scorecard online, SMS and DigiLocker

RBSE Class 5th and 8th Result 2026 has been declared on March 24 at 1 PM. Students can check and download their scorecards online, via DigiLocker, and other official platforms.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Rajasthan Board has officially declared the Class 5 and Class 8 results for 2026
  • Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results online and download their scorecards easily.
  • It is important to download and keep a copy of the scorecard for future use.
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RBSE class 5th and 8th result 2026 OUT: Check direct link, steps to download scorecard online, SMS and DigiLockerRBSE class 5th and 8th result 2026

The Rajasthan Board has officially declared the Class 5 and Class 8 results for 2026, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of students and parents. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results online and download their scorecards easily.

Here’s a simple guide to help you understand how to check your result and all the important details related to it:-

RBSE Class 5th & 8th result 2026 announced

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The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) released the Class 5 and Class 8 results on March 24, 2026, at 1 PM. The results were announced by the state’s Education Minister from Ajmer. Along with the results, the board also shared important statistics like the overall pass percentage and the performance of students.

Students can check their results on official websites like rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in and rajpsp.nic.in.

RBSE 5th & 8th Result 2026: Key Highlights

Here are some important details about the exams and results:-

Exam Dates:

Class 5: February 20 to March 5, 2026

Class 8: February 19 to March 4, 2026

Result Date: March 24, 2026

Exam Mode: Offline (pen and paper)

Result Mode: Online, DigiLocker, UMANG App

Login Details Required: Roll number, date of birth, and other details

How to check RBSE class 5th & 8th result online

Students can follow these easy steps to check their results:-

1. Visit the official website: rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the link for Class 5th or Class 8th Result 2026

3. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and required details

4. Submit the information to view your result

5. Download and save the marksheet for future use

Details required to check the result

To access the result, students need to enter:-

1. Class

2. Roll Number

3. District

4. Application Number

5. School NIC-SD Code / PSP Code

6. Captcha code

How to check the result via DigiLocker

Students can also download their marksheets through DigiLocker:-

1. Open the DigiLocker app or website

2. Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar

3. Search for “RBSE” or “Rajasthan Board”

4. Select the Class 5th or 8th result link

5. Enter your details

6. Download your digital marksheet

Other ways to check RBSE results

Apart from the official website, students can check their results through:-

1. rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

2. rajpsp.nic.in

3. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

4. rajresults. nic.in

Students can also use the UMANG app for easy access.

Details mentioned on the scorecard

The RBSE Class 5th and 8th scorecard contains important information related to the student’s performance. It includes details like the student’s name, roll number, class, and school information. Along with this, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and the final result status (pass or fail) are clearly mentioned. Students should carefully check all the information on the marksheet and ensure there are no errors.

With the declaration of RBSE Class 5 and 8 results 2026, students can now check their performance and take the next step in their academic journey. It is important to download and keep a copy of the scorecard for future use. Students are advised to stay calm and positive while checking their results and plan ahead accordingly.

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About the Author
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Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

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