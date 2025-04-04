RBSE Class 5th Date Sheet 2025 Revised, Admit Card Released At rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in- Here’s How To Download

RBSE Class 5th 2025 Revised Date Sheet: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has revised the date sheet of the 5th Class Board 2025 examination. Class 5th Board examination will now take place from 7th April 2025, Monday to 17th April 2025, Friday.

The Board had to revise the Class 5 Board examination due to its clash with the Class 12th Board Examination which will be started on 9th April 2025.

The RBSE Board has also released the Class 5th admit card. The Class 5th exams were initially supposed to start from 7th April 2025 to 16th April 2025. The first exam of class 5th students is English which is on 7th April while the second exam is Hindi on 8th April and the last exam for class 5th students is Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi. The timing of all the exams are the same, from 8 AM to 10:30 AM.

RBSE Class 5th 2025 Revised Date Sheet- Changed Exam Dates

The dates of only two exams have been changed, all the other exams will happen on the same date.

EVS- It was initially to be held on 9th April, 2025 which is now on 16th April, 2025.

Third Language- Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi exam was first scheduled on 16th April, 2025 which is now on 17th April, 2025.

RBSE Class 5th 2025 Revised Date Sheet- Steps to Check

Step 1- Go to the official RBSE website- rajshaldarpan.nic.in

Step 2- You will see ‘Rajasthan Board 5th Exam Schedule 2025’ on the home screen, click on it.

Step 3- The Date sheet will appear on your screen.

Step 4- Read it carefully and download it for future reference.

Students should note that they need to achieve a minimum of 33 % to be considered pass. In 2024, around 14 lakh students appeared for the class 5th exam out of which 97.06% were passed. Additionally, all the students are advised to keep checking the official RBSE website for all the important updates.