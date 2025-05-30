RBSE Class 5th Result 2025 Declared: Official Website Crashed- Check Scorecards Via SMS

RBSE Class 5th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is scheduled to release the Class 5 annual exam results today at 12:30 PM. The announcement will be made during an official press conference headed by Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar. After the results are declared, students can view and download their marksheets from the official website — rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE Class 5 exams were held from April 7 to April 17 this year.

RBSE Class 5th Result 2025: Official website to check result

rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in rajshaladarpan.nic.in

RBSE Class 5th Result 2025: Steps to check result via SMS

Open your phone’s SMS application. Type the message in the following format: RESULT RAJ5 (your roll number) Send it to 56263. After sending the message, you will receive your RBSE Class 5 Result 2025 via SMS.

In the previous year, government schools recorded a pass percentage of 96.79%, while private schools achieved a slightly higher rate of 97.04%. Among students, the pass rate for boys stood at 96.89%, whereas girls outperformed them with a pass percentage of 97.23%.

RBSE Class 8th Result 2025: Pass percentage

The Rajasthan Class 8th result was announced earlier this month. Out of 12,64,618 students who appeared for the exam, 12,22,369 successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 96.66%.