RBSE Class 5th Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Result DECLARED At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

RBSE Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially declared the Class 5 board exam results for 2025 today, i.e. 30th May, 2025, Friday. All the students who have appeared for the class 5th examination, students and their parents can check their result from the official website, i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The other websites to check the RBSE class 5th results are rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in, bser-exam.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The class 5th examination took place from 7th April, 2025 to 17th April, 2025 across various centres in Rajasthan. To pass the RBSE Class 5 exams, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject. Those who fail to meet this requirement may be required to repeat the class. However, some schools may choose to grant grace marks to students who fall slightly short of the passing marks, depending on their internal policies.

RBSE Class 5th Result 2025: Pass Percentage of This Year

The overall pass percentage of Rajasthan Board class 5th examination this year is 97.47 per cent. The pass percentage of female students stands at 97.66 per cent while the pass percentage of boys stands at 97.29 per cent this year.

RBSE Class 5th Result 2025: Here’s How to Check Result

Step 1: Go to the official websites-rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘RBSE Class 5 Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details as mentioned on your admit card and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your RBSE Class 5th Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the marksheet.

Step 7: Print out your marksheet for future reference.

RBSE Class 5th Result 2025: Past Trends

In 2024, more than 14.35 lakh students appeared for the exam. Out of these, 13.93 lakh cleared it, bringing the overall pass percentage to 97.06%. Girls performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 97.23% compared to 96.89% among boys. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.