RBSE Class 8 Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Result DECLARED At rajshaladarpan.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

RBSE Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially declared the results for Class 8 examinations today, i.e. 26th May 2025, Monday. All the students who have appeared for the class 8th examination can now check their results from the official website, i.e. rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

In 2024, the RBSE announced the results on May 30. Students will be required to log in using their roll numbers as mentioned on their admit cards to access their results. Therefore, it is advised that students and parents keep the admit cards ready in advance to avoid last-minute difficulties.

RBSE Result 2025; Direct Link To Download the Scorecard

RBSE Result 2025: Pass Percentage

RBSE Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Education Department at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘RBSE 8th Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials of yours like your roll number, district, and application number in the given fields correctly and submit it.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review your result carefully and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for the future reference.

RBSE Result 2025: Past year trends

In 2024, 95.72% of students cleared the Class 8 exam, while the pass percentage for Class 5 stood at 97.06%. In comparison, the previous year 2023 saw a pass rate of 94.50% for Class 8 and 97.30% for Class 5.

The Rajasthan Board is also likely to declare the Class 10 and 12 results later this month, although the exact date and time have not been confirmed yet. This year, approximately 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 examinations.