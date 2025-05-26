RBSE Class 8 Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Result Releasing Today At rajshaladarpan.nic.in- Check Steps To Download The Scorecard Here

RBSE Class 8 Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the results for Class 8 examinations today, i.e. 26th May 2025, Monday at 5 PM. All the students who have appeared for the class 8th examination will be able to check their results from the official website, i.e. rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

In 2024, the RBSE announced the results on May 30. The board will activate the result links on the portal, and students will be required to log in using their roll numbers as mentioned on their admit cards. Therefore, it is advised that students and parents keep the admit cards ready in advance to avoid last-minute difficulties.

RBSE Result 2025: Steps To Download Here

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Education Department at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘RBSE 8th Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials of yours like your roll number, district, and application number in the given fields correctly and submit it.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review your result carefully and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for the future reference.

RBSE Class 8 Result 2025: Past year trends

In 2024, 95.72 per cent of students cleared the Class 8 exam, while the pass percentage for Class 5 stood at 97.06 per cent. In comparison, the previous year 2023 saw a pass rate of 94.50 per cent for Class 8 and 97.30 per cent for Class 5. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.