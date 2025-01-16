RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Timetable Released At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here
The exams will start on March 6, and the admit cards are likely to be released in the last week of February, scroll down for the timetable and other details here.
RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Class 10 and 12 exam dates for 2025. Class 10 exams are scheduled from March 6 to April 1, and Class 12 exams will run from March 6 to April 5, 2025. Both exams will take place from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM. Students can view and download the exam timetable from the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students must carry their Rajasthan Board exam 2025 admit card, a valid photo ID, and the necessary stationery items when appearing for the RBSE 10th and 12th exams.
RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2025: Class 10 timetable
6-March-25: English (Mandatory)
11-March-25: Vocational Subjects
12-March-25: Hindi
17-March-25: Social Science
21-March-25: Science
26-March-25: Mathematics
29-March-25: Sanskrit
1-April-25: Third Language (Hindi, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi)
RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2025: Class 12 timetable
6-March-25: Psychology
7-March-25: Drawing
8-March-25: Geography, Accountancy, Physics
10-March-25: English (Compulsory)
11-March-25: Vocational Subjects
12-March-25: Public Administration
15-March-25:
Vocal Music (16)
Dance Kathak (59)
Instrumental Music:
Tabla (63), Pakhawaj (64), Sitar (65), Sarod (66), Violin (67), Dilruya (68), Flute (69), Guitar (70)
17-March-25: Philosophy, General Science
18-March-25: Economics, Biology, English, Shorthand Hindi, Agricultural Biology
22-March-25: Sanskrit Literature, Sanskrit Language
24-March-25: Hindi (Compulsory)
25-March-25: Home Science
26-March-25: Physical Education
27-March-25: Sociology
28-March-25: Political Science, Geology, Agriculture
29-March-25: Mathematics
1-April-25:
Rigveda
Shukla Yajurveda
Krishna Yajurveda
Samveda
Atharveda
Nyaya Darshan
Vedanta Darshan
Mimansa Darshan
Jain Darshan
Nimbark Darshan
Vallabh Darshan
Samanya Darshan
Ramananda Darshan
Vyakran Shastra
Sahitya Shastra
Purantihas
Dharamshastra
Jyotisha Shastra
Samudrik Shastra
Vastu Vigyan
Purohita Shastra
2-April-2025- English Literature/ Tankan Lipi (Hindi)
3-April-2025: History, Chemistry, Agricultural Chemistry, Business Studies
4-April-2025: Computer Science, Informatics Practices
5-April-2025: Hindi Literature, Urdu Literature, Sindhi Literature, Gujarati Literature, Punjabi Literature, Rajasthani Literature, Persian, Prakrit Language, Tankan Lipi (English)
RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2025: Steps to download here
- Go to the official RBSE website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Find and click on the link titled "Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Examination Time Table 2025" on the homepage.
- The timetable will appear in PDF format.
- Download and save the PDF for future use.
Candidates must score at least 33% in total and in each subject to pass the RBSE Class 10 and 12 exams in 2025. If a student fails the RBSE supplementary exam, they will have to repeat the year and take the exam again next year.
RBSE exam 2025: Last year trends
Last year, the RBSE Class 10 exams were held from March 7 to March 30, and the results were announced on May 29. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 93.3%, with girls having a slightly higher pass rate of 93.46%, compared to 92.64% for boys. The RBSE Class 12 exams for 2024 took place from February 29 to April 4, and the results for all streams were declared on May 20 at 12:15 pm. The pass percentage for Class 12 was 97.73%.
