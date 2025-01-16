RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Timetable Released At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Class 10 and 12 exam dates for 2025. Class 10 exams are scheduled from March 6 to April 1, and Class 12 exams will run from March 6 to April 5, 2025. Both exams will take place from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM. Students can view and download the exam timetable from the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students must carry their Rajasthan Board exam 2025 admit card, a valid photo ID, and the necessary stationery items when appearing for the RBSE 10th and 12th exams.

RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2025: Class 10 timetable

6-March-25: English (Mandatory)

11-March-25: Vocational Subjects

12-March-25: Hindi

17-March-25: Social Science

21-March-25: Science

26-March-25: Mathematics

29-March-25: Sanskrit

1-April-25: Third Language (Hindi, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi)

RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2025: Class 12 timetable

6-March-25: Psychology

7-March-25: Drawing

8-March-25: Geography, Accountancy, Physics

10-March-25: English (Compulsory)

11-March-25: Vocational Subjects

12-March-25: Public Administration

15-March-25:

Vocal Music (16)

Dance Kathak (59)

Instrumental Music:

Tabla (63), Pakhawaj (64), Sitar (65), Sarod (66), Violin (67), Dilruya (68), Flute (69), Guitar (70)

17-March-25: Philosophy, General Science

18-March-25: Economics, Biology, English, Shorthand Hindi, Agricultural Biology

22-March-25: Sanskrit Literature, Sanskrit Language

24-March-25: Hindi (Compulsory)

25-March-25: Home Science

26-March-25: Physical Education

27-March-25: Sociology

28-March-25: Political Science, Geology, Agriculture

29-March-25: Mathematics

1-April-25:

Rigveda

Shukla Yajurveda

Krishna Yajurveda

Samveda

Atharveda

Nyaya Darshan

Vedanta Darshan

Mimansa Darshan

Jain Darshan

Nimbark Darshan

Vallabh Darshan

Samanya Darshan

Ramananda Darshan

Vyakran Shastra

Sahitya Shastra

Purantihas

Dharamshastra

Jyotisha Shastra

Samudrik Shastra

Vastu Vigyan

Purohita Shastra

2-April-2025- English Literature/ Tankan Lipi (Hindi)

3-April-2025: History, Chemistry, Agricultural Chemistry, Business Studies

4-April-2025: Computer Science, Informatics Practices

5-April-2025: Hindi Literature, Urdu Literature, Sindhi Literature, Gujarati Literature, Punjabi Literature, Rajasthani Literature, Persian, Prakrit Language, Tankan Lipi (English)

RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official RBSE website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Find and click on the link titled "Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Examination Time Table 2025" on the homepage.

The timetable will appear in PDF format.

Download and save the PDF for future use.

Candidates must score at least 33% in total and in each subject to pass the RBSE Class 10 and 12 exams in 2025. If a student fails the RBSE supplementary exam, they will have to repeat the year and take the exam again next year.

RBSE exam 2025: Last year trends

Last year, the RBSE Class 10 exams were held from March 7 to March 30, and the results were announced on May 29. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 93.3%, with girls having a slightly higher pass rate of 93.46%, compared to 92.64% for boys. The RBSE Class 12 exams for 2024 took place from February 29 to April 4, and the results for all streams were declared on May 20 at 12:15 pm. The pass percentage for Class 12 was 97.73%.